Nicola Sturgeon has defended her government's handling of the pandemic as statistics show Scotland's Covid death rate is higher than England.

Official figures show there were 50.5 deaths per million in Scotland in the week up to 15 November, compared to 40.6 in England.

The first minister said it was too soon to be comparing statistics while "still in the teeth of pandemic".

She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the death toll was unacceptable.