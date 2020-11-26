Nicola Sturgeon has said she would like to have a Scottish independence referendum “in the earlier part of the next parliament”.

The first minister and SNP leader was speaking ahead of the SNP conference this weekend.

The Scottish Parliament elections will be held in May, 2021 but Ms Sturgeon said her full focus right now was on dealing with coronavirus.

She said Scotland, like all countries, would have to ask itself what type of society it wants to be once it emerges from the pandemic.