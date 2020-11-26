The Celtic ballboy held aloft by Maradona

Adam Brown was a ballboy when Argentina trained at Celtic Park ahead of their meeting with Scotland in 2008.

Now a professional footballer at Alloa Athletic, he recalled his moment with Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

He told BBC Scotland's The Nine he was among a group of boys asked to look for a lost medallion, which belonged to Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago.

"I just saw a wee shiny thing in the grass and thought that must be it," he said.

"He kept saying 'my friend, thank you' and he lifted me up in front of all the cameras at Parkhead that night."