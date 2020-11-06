Indyref tales: The Yes house and the No cairn
In six months Scotland goes to the polls to elect a new government, but the vote comes amid calls to push for another independence referendum.
The 2014 indyref rejected independence by 55% to 45%, but recent opinion polls have suggested a majority in favour of independence.
But the UK government has consistently opposed a new vote and has said the choice was a once in a generation option.
Going back to talk to Yes and No voters there is a sense of frustration - that the question has returned too soon, or not soon enough.
