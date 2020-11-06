Indyref2: Scottish Secretary rejects new vote 'for a generation'
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said the UK government intends to refuse another independence referendum "for a generation".
In a BBC interview, Mr Jack suggested a generation could be "25 or 40 years".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused him of a "rage against democracy" that would not prevail in blocking indyref2.
Ten opinion polls since June have suggested a majority now favour independence, with 54% on average backing yes.
