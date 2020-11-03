BBC News

Covid in Scotland: FM won't be 'thrown off course'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will aim to stick to the scheduled review period next week before announcing any changes to restrictions.

She had previously said she faced a "dilemma" over whether to impose a level-four lockdown across Scotland if financial support was only made available while England was in lockdown.

Read more: No rule changes planned before next week

