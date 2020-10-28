FM: "No statistical evidence" hospital discharges led to care home outbreaks
A Public Health Scotland report, commissioned the Scottish government, has suggested there was no statistical evidence hospital discharges led to care home outbreaks.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon highlighted the report's conclusion at her latest coronavirus briefing.
She said she took the outbreaks in care homes very seriously and that work would continue to ensure "the right protective action" was taken.
