Coupar Angus cluster 'potentially significant'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coupar Angus coronavirus cluster 'potentially significant'

There is likely to be a rise in coronavirus cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

There are currently nine cases linked to the cluster, which she described as complex and potentially significant.

She said all aspects of the situation would be monitored, including public health concern, economic impact of closure of plant, and animal welfare.

Read more.

  • 18 Aug 2020