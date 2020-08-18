Coupar Angus cluster 'potentially significant'

Media player
Coupar Angus coronavirus cluster 'potentially significant'
There is likely to be a rise in coronavirus cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
There are currently nine cases linked to the cluster, which she described as complex and potentially significant.
She said all aspects of the situation would be monitored, including public health concern, economic impact of closure of plant, and animal welfare.
18 Aug 2020
