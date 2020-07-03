Sturgeon brands air bridge process 'shambolic'

Video

The first minister said Scotland cannot be "dragged along" in the UK government's process on travel corridors.

A full list of countries for which quarantine will not apply to people arriving back in England has been published.

But Nicola Sturgeon described consultation on the proposals as shambolic and said the Scottish government would come to its own decision soon.

Ms Sturgeon indicated agreement on "low risk" countries was likely, but care needed on "medium risk" destinations.

She also urged people to think about booking in Scotland to support the tourism industry.