Coronavirus panic-buying 'understandable’
Video

Alan Bissett: Coronavirus panic-buying is understandable

Panic-buying during coronavirus is “understandable” when people are worried about their families, says Scottish author and playwright Alan Bissett.

He told BBC Debate Night that the current coronavirus situation reminded him of the film "Jaws" – where a town had to decide whether to close beaches to save lives or keep them open to support the economy.

He said: “That balance has to be struck by the government at the moment."

  • 12 Mar 2020