Freeman confirms two more coronavirus cases in Scotland.
Scottish Health Minister Jeane Freeman has confirmed two more coronavirus cases in Scotland, bringing the total to three.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that she could not yet say if the new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the Tayside case, diagnosed earlier this week.
04 Mar 2020
