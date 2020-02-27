Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Darren McGarvey: What’s the hurry for another referendum?
Author and musician Darren McGarvey says "strategically” there should be no rush for another Scottish independence referendum.
He told BBC Debate Night that the independence movement needs to “get our house in order” to appeal to moderates and answer economic questions.
He said: “As a member of the Yes movement, but also a citizen of Scotland, I think what’s the hurry for another referendum?”
The Orwell Prize-winning author of Poverty Safari also said he was “disinterested” in being governed from Westminster by a “gaggle of public school Conservatives”.
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-51654504/darren-mcgarvey-what-s-the-hurry-for-another-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window