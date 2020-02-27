Video

Author and musician Darren McGarvey says "strategically” there should be no rush for another Scottish independence referendum.

He told BBC Debate Night that the independence movement needs to “get our house in order” to appeal to moderates and answer economic questions.

He said: “As a member of the Yes movement, but also a citizen of Scotland, I think what’s the hurry for another referendum?”

The Orwell Prize-winning author of Poverty Safari also said he was “disinterested” in being governed from Westminster by a “gaggle of public school Conservatives”.