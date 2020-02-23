Sturgeon says she has support to stay first minister

Media player
Nicola Sturgeon on Marr: I have support to remain first minister
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to lead her party into the next Scottish Parliament election and remain as first minister.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Sturgeon said she believed she had the support of "party and of country" to hold her post.
23 Feb 2020
