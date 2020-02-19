Capaldi's teacher proud of 'cheeky chappy' winner

Media player
Lewis Capaldi's teacher proud of 'cheeky chappy' Brits winner
Singer Lewis Capaldi's former music teacher has spoken of her pride at his Brit award triumph.
Kirsty Moore, who teaches music and drama at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, East Lothian, said he was "really laid back" and quite a "cheeky chappy" in the classroom.
She added that his talent came to the fore at the school's annual talent contest.
"This massive voice came out of this little boy and it was amazing at the time and I thought he's going places."
19 Feb 2020
