Tusk: 'Empathy' towards Scotland joining EU
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU

Former European Council president Donald Tusk has said Brussels feels "empathy" towards an independent Scotland joining the European Union.

When asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr if this would be looked upon favourably, Mr Tusk said, "emotionally I have no doubt that everyone will be enthusiastic".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independent Scotland would seek full EU membership.

  • 02 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Brexit: Celebrations and commiserations