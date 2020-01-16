Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks

Video

A Labour leadership candidate has claimed that the UK should "look to Catalonia" for lessons on how to defeat Scottish nationalism.

Lisa Nandy made the comments as she argued that a "social justice agenda" could beat "divisive nationalism".

Hundreds of people were hurt when the Spanish authorities used force to try to stop the disputed independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.

Nicola Sturgeon said people would be "mortified" by Ms Nandy's remarks.