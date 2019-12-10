Scotland Leaders' Debate highlights

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happened at the Scotland Leaders' Debate?
The leaders of Scotland's four main parties faced questions from an audience of voters at the BBC Scotland Leaders' Debate.
Nicola Sturgeon, Jackson Carlaw, Richard Leonard and Willie Rennie clashed over independence, Brexit and the public's mistrust of politicians in the debate hosted by Sarah Smith.
The audience in Glasgow was selected to reflect the results of both the Brexit and independence referendums in Scotland.
10 Dec 2019
