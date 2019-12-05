'SNP not being honest about immigration'

Media player
Scotland immigration: SNP is 'not being honest'
The SNP is not being “honest” about their policies on immigration, says Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.
He told BBC Debate Night that limits on migration in an independent Scotland were “exactly what the proposal is” for the UK post-Brexit.
The Highlands and Islands MSP clashed with the SNP’s Fergus Mutch on the programme.
Mr Mutch said that under the Conservatives the “current system isn’t working” for Scotland to attract people in the right sectors.
