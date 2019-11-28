NHS in Scotland ‘unfairly criticised’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joanna Cherry: NHS in Scotland is unfairly criticised
The performance of the NHS under the Scottish government has been unfairly criticised, the SNP's Joanna Cherry has said.
She told BBC Debate Night it was “outrageous” for Conservative MSP Miles Briggs to suggest the health service was run more efficiently in England.
Mr Briggs said it was “shameful” for Ms Cherry to criticise the NHS in other parts of the UK.
It comes after Glasgow's health board was put under "special measures" last week.
28 Nov 2019
