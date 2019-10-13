Sturgeon: 'Don't bother picking up the phone to me'

Media player
Nicola Sturgeon on indyref2 and a Scottish border
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Labour Party to not "bother picking up the phone" for SNP support if it won't back another independence vote.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, the Scottish first minister said the argument for independence was "even stronger" than it had been previously.
She reiterated her position that Scotland should stay in the European Union when she was asked if that meant there would have to be a physical border.
13 Oct 2019
