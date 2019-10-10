Media player
Glasgow Lord Provost 'should not resign' over expenses
SNP MP Philippa Whitford says Glasgow's Lord Provost should not resign after claiming £8,000 in clothing expenses.
Eva Bolander faced criticism after it emerged that her claims included £1,150 for shoes and a £358 pair of spectacles.
She has apologised and vowed to repay some of her expenses.
10 Oct 2019
