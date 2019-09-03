Media player
Sturgeon: 'We've a mandate to offer choice of independence'
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will "seek agreement to the transfer of power" that will put a second independence referendum beyond legal challenge.
She made the pledge while delivering her government's legislative plans for the coming year.
Ms Sturgeon said: "The referendum bill introduced before recess is about to resume its parliamentary progress. I can confirm today that during the passage of the bill we will seek agreement to the transfer of power that will put the referendum beyond legal challenge."
03 Sep 2019
