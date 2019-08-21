Brexit will force Scots-born German mayor from job
The Scottish-born mayor of a German town has said he will lose the political post he has held for 12 years the "minute Brexit" happens.

Iain Macnab explained that in order to hold on to the job as burgermeister of Brunsmark, northern Germany, he must be an EU citizen.

He told BBC Scotland's chief political correspondent Glenn Campbell: "No EU, no burgermeister."

