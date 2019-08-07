Labour is 'clear' about its opposition to indyref2

Video

Scotland's Labour leader Richard Leonard has insisted his party was "clear" about its opposition to a second independence referendum.

He was speaking the day after shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a Labour government would not block indyref2.

Mr Leonard said: "I am clear that the Labour Party's position at the moment is opposition to a second independence referendum.

"John McDonnell has got far more priorities as an incoming chancellor of the exchequer to deal with than a re-run of a referendum that only took place in 2014."