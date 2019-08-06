Mother 'won't send son back' to safety fear school

Video

Josephine Morgan says her 13-year-old son, Tommy, will not be going back to Buchanan High, regardless of the outcome of the review into contamination fears at the school.

She told the BBC: "No matter what anyone tells me, I will never believe any different. I just think with everything that's going on in the school, all the illnesses, there's nothing straightforward about it, everything is unusual.

"I just don't believe that the school is safe and I'll never, ever, ever send my son back. I wish I had known this last year and I would never have let him set foot in the place."

A review of health and safety at the St Ambrose and Buchanan schools campus will be published on Friday.

The council and NHS deny any serious illnesses are linked to the site.