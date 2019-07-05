Johnson: 'Brexit will entrench the union'
Boris Johnson says leaving the EU will bring the United Kingdom closer together.

At a hustings in Perth, the Tory leadership contender was asked which came first: Brexit or the union?

"My first priority is obviously the union," he said.

Mr Johnson said the SNP would face a tough campaign if they wanted to "give our fish back to Brussels" after the UK had left the EU, and instead the result would be a stronger union.

