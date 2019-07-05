Media player
Jeremy Hunt: 'We have to prepare for IndyRef2'
Jeremy Hunt has warned Tory members in Scotland that a second independence referendum could happen "at some stage in our lifetimes".
The leadership hopeful said he would not sign the order to allow the country to hold another ballot were he to become the next prime minister.
But he warned the UK had been "complacent" about the union, and it could happen in the future.
05 Jul 2019
