''I'll give Scottish secretary more power and money'
How is Scotland viewed in the Conservative Party leadership contest?

Some contenders have been telling the BBC their views.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart says that "on the first day "of taking the job he would make the current role of secretary of state for Scotland more powerful - and with the "money behind it".

  • 05 Jun 2019