'Listen to Scots on second referendum'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Hunt: 'Scottish people say they don't want another referendum'

How is Scotland viewed in the Conservative Party leadership contest?

Some contenders have been telling the BBC their views.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt believes the country's leaders should take note of the "loud and clear" message that the people of Scotland do not want another Scottish independence referendum.

  • 05 Jun 2019