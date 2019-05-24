Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ruth Davidson: May 'has done the right thing'
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has thanked Theresa May for her service as prime minister.
She said: "It's perhaps only the oxygen of new leadership that will be able to break the [Brexit] impasse."
Mrs May will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to choose her successor.
-
24 May 2019
