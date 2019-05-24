Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May 'deserves thanks for her service'
Nicola Sturgeon has said Theresa May "deserves thanks for her service" as prime minister.
Mrs May will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to choose her successor.
The first minister said she wished her well but added: "I don't think it's any secret our relationship was not an easy one."
24 May 2019
