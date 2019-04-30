Labour MSP left upset by party complaints process

Media player
Labour MSP Anas Sarwar left 'upset'by party complaints process
Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has hit out at the party's complaints process after a councillor was cleared of racially abusing him.
He had complained about comments said to have been made by Davie McLachlan, which the councillor denied.
Mr Sarwar said he was only given four days notice of a hearing, then told he could not give evidence as he had not given two weeks notice to the panel.
Asked about how the process had left him, Mr Sarwar said: "It has left me feeling upset, depressed and demoralised and believing that if I can't get a fair hearing then what chance has anyone else have."
30 Apr 2019
