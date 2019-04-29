Video

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, believes there should not be a second referendum on independence before the 2021 Holyrood elections.

She was responding to last week's news that Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is putting plans in place for indyref2.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor ahead of her return to full time politics following maternity leave, Ms Davidson said: "We saw just this week that only 15% of Scots believe there should be another referendum within her [Nicola Sturgeon's] timescale of two years.

"So the majority of Scots don't want this either and if the majority of Scots need a voice to stand up to Nicola Sturgeon, then I will be that voice."