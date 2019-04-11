Extension gives new 'opportunity to stop Brexit'

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a new extension to the UK leaving the EU is a fresh opportunity to "stop Brexit".

"The extension until the end of October gives the UK now an opportunity and it is an opportunity that should not be squandered.

"What I would like to see now is this issue going back to the people, and the people of the UK as a whole to be given the opportunity to stop Brexit and to decide now to remain in the EU."