Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon says extension gives new opportunity to 'stop Brexit'
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a new extension to the UK leaving the EU is a fresh opportunity to "stop Brexit".
"The extension until the end of October gives the UK now an opportunity and it is an opportunity that should not be squandered.
"What I would like to see now is this issue going back to the people, and the people of the UK as a whole to be given the opportunity to stop Brexit and to decide now to remain in the EU."
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-47895817/nicola-sturgeon-says-extension-gives-new-opportunity-to-stop-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window