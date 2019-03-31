Labour MP believes a hybrid option will emerge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour MP Paul Sweeney believes a hybrid option will emerge
Labour MP Paul Sweeney believes a "hybrid" alternative to Theresa May's deal will emerge.
He told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland that a customs union and the "Common Market 2.0" options were clear runners.
However, he also backed putting any deal to a confirmatory public vote.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-47766598/labour-mp-paul-sweeney-believes-a-hybrid-option-will-emergeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window