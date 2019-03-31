MP hopeful of support for Article 50 motion

Video

SNP MP Joanna Cherry is hopeful of winning cross-party support for her bid to rule out a No Deal Brexit.

She plans to table a motion on Monday that could revoke Article 50 if there is no deal and no extension to Brexit agreed by 10 April.

An earlier version of her motion was defeated during the first round of indicative votes on Wednesday but she says she has redrafted in the hope of bringing more MPs on board.