FM: Indyref2 'should have legal basis'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says a second independence referendum should have the same legal basis as the first vote in 2014.

She was questioned about the issue during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood.

Ms Sturgeon told the chamber: "The legal basis for the next independence referendum should be the same as the basis for the last independence referendum.

"And the only reason we are talking about this issue is the disgracefully anti-democratic stance of the Conservatives who refuse to recognise a mandate, not just one election, but two elections and endorsed by this parliament."

