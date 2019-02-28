Video

Sir Tom Hunter says politicians are letting down the country as he called for another referendum to be held on Brexit.

He told BBC Scotland's Debate Night that voters had been lied to by the Leave campaign during the EU referendum in 2016.

The billionaire and entrepreneur also said there should be another referendum on Scottish independence - but "not now".

Sir Tom was speaking on the first episode of Debate Night, which also featured Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, Labour MSP Monica Lennon and poet and author Jenny Lindsay.