Sturgeon: 'No deal Brexit ever greater'

Nicola Sturgeon: 'No deal Brexit is becoming ever greater'
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that as each day passed a "No Deal" Brexit was "ever greater".
She was speaking at Holyrood's committee of conveners.
Ms Sturgeon believed the UK government was "closing down the negotiating space" to achieve a Brexit deal which would in political support.
She told the committee: "I am increasingly concerned, literally with every day that passes right now, that the prospect of a No Deal is becoming ever greater."
24 Oct 2018
