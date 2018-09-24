Video

A Scottish Labour official is heard telling a party conference delegate she might not be called to speak after he thought he saw her "crossing" herself.

Andy Kerr was chairing the afternoon session of the UK party's annual gathering in Liverpool when the remark was made.

It was towards the end of a debate on party rule changes and Mr Kerr was picking out the final three speakers from the audience.

During live coverage on the BBC's Parliament channel he is heard, but not seen, saying: "Seeing as you are being persistent, I am going to take you.

"Did you cross yourself there? In that case I might not."

The woman in question was not identified in the footage.

Mr Kerr later apologised "unreservedly" for the "ill-judged and wrong" comment.