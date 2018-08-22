'Basing economy on oil revenues doesn't stack up'

Video

Secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell says oil revenues should not be used as the basis of the argument for Scottish independence.

He was speaking after the latest Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report was published.

Conservative minister Mr Mundell said: "What we have seen from these figures over the years is the fluctuations which come from the oil industry.

"It is very welcome to see increased oil revenues, but what we have seen over recent years is that these revenues have fluctuated enormously and therefore, you are basing your economy, basing an argument, for independence on oil revenues - it just doesn't stack up."