Trump booed at Turnberry

Donald Trump booed by protesters while playing golf at Turnberry
US President Donald Trump was booed by protesters as he took to the fairway at his golf course in Ayrshire.
Mr Trump is in Scotland with his wife and family on a private visit ahead of his summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.
14 Jul 2018
