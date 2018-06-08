Media player
Live coverage of the SNP conference
The SNP is to announce the winner of its deputy leadership contest as the party's conference opens in Aberdeen at 10:30.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown is the favourite to win the vote, with activist Julie Hepburn and Inverclyde councillor Chris McEleny also standing.
About 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the two-day conference in Aberdeen.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the party's leader, will speak on Saturday afternoon.
08 Jun 2018
