Mayor Khan: 'I'm not calling SNP racists'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was not accusing the SNP of being racists or bigots.
He was under pressure to clarify the tweeted extracts of his Scottish Labour conference speech in which he attacked "narrow nationalist parties".
Mr Khan told BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor that "now was the time to come together" in the face of Brexit and the US presidency of Trump.
25 Feb 2017
