Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said a second independence referendum was possible but it should not happen.

The Tory MP said he "dreaded" a second ballot because it would be "seriously unpleasant" but he was confident the vote would support staying in the UK.

Earlier this week, UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said the SNP should "forget" about a second referendum.

He would not be drawn on reports he had suggested the UK government would block a vote.