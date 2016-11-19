Around Scotland in time-lapse

Video

An amateur photographer has captured a series of spectacular time-lapse images from around Scotland.

Gareth Matthews, 37, said his interest in photography led him to make the video.

Mr Matthews, a supermarket delivery driver who lives in Fochabers, Moray, took the pictures over several years, with some of the shots shown in the video taking several hours to capture.

He told BBC Scotland he was amazed at the response the images had generated.

"The many wonderful and complimentary comments I have been given over the pictures gives me the urge to get out there and take some more time-lapses. It's just been amazing," he said.

Music: Long Road Ahead, by Kevin MacLeod