Scotland's health secretary Shona Robison has acknowledged that changes need to be made in the NHS to improve the service for those who use it.

Her comments come after medical and nursing organisations united to attack the "unsustainable culture" of targets in the system.

Ms Robison told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that while targets had been cut in the NHS from more than 200 in 2005 to 20 now, they still played an important role.

The minister added: "The more discussion and debate we have about the future of health care the better."