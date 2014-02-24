Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salmond: 50 years of North Sea resources 'still to come'
Investment in the North Sea will lead to "half a century of massive oil and gas resources still to come", SNP leader Alex Salmond has said.
Speaking to the Today programme, he said it was "key" to improve cooperation between North Sea operators and increase efficiency in the recovery of oil.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 24 February.
-
24 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-26320275/salmond-50-years-of-north-sea-resources-still-to-comeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window