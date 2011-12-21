Media player
Scots jobless 'catching up with UK', says John Swinney
Finance Secretary John Swinney tells BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the Scottish labour market was catching up with the UK labour market.
His comment came after a TUC study said research showed the number of people out of work for at least 12 months was rising faster in Scotland than in any other region of the UK.
21 Dec 2011
