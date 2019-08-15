Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Timelapse: Day in the life of an Edinburgh Fringe venue
Theatre spaces pop up in unlikely places during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The venues often need to be transformed back to their original purpose within a 24-hour period.
This timelapse shows how one theatre space becomes a nightclub each night.
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-business-49358777/timelapse-day-in-the-life-of-an-edinburgh-fringe-venueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window